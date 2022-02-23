The COVID-19 pandemic continues, which means free-at-home COVID-19 test kits are becoming the norm. But according to Cincinnatichildrens.org and the Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center, poison control centers nationwide have been reporting an uptick in accidental exposures to a substance within these kits.

The substance in these kits is called the reagent liquid which is used to trigger the chemical reaction that detects the presence of coronavirus. The ingredient of worry in the liquid however is a chemical called sodium azide and is used as a preservative in these kits.

Many people can get their hands on these kits, especially children. Calls to poison centers are typically about small children finding the small bottles containing the reagent liquid and putting it into their mouths. As for adults, some are mistaking the bottle of reagent liquid for eye drops.

Cincinnatichildrens.org says, when the liquid is swallowed, the sodium azide in it can cause a headache and lower the blood pressure. In large amounts it can cause seizures.

Luckily the amounts of sodium azide in these products are small enough that in most cases, children who have just had a taste of the liquid have been okay. But it’s important that the weight of the person and the amount of liquid ingested can make a difference in how severe a reaction can be.

If you have any questions go to Cincinnatichildrens.org to learn more.