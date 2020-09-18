At least 20 people expected in Recovery and Prevention Rally; anyone in West Virginia can take part

On Saturday, you could be walking the streets of Wheeling in a rally that is reminding people they are stronger than they realize.

They’re calling it the Recovery and Prevention Rally.

All this is part of the West Virginia Day of Hope Celebrations.

You’ll see motivational signs that are up for anyone on the road to recovery. Signs that are reminding people to just believe in themselves.

At least 20 people are expected in the rally. Some are members of the faith team, while others are from the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone in West Virginia can take a part… as this is a statewide event.

“One of the biggest things to support it is people are afraid of the stigma, maybe afraid that if they go, they are supporting people with substance use disorder. But our main focus is to support those who are in recovery and who are on their way.” Marisa Scott, Project Coordinator for YSS Prevention Services

The Youth Services System, the Community Impact Coalition, and the West Virginia Council of Churches is behind the rally.

People are meeting at the YSS building in Wheeling at 10:15 Saturday morning. They’re starting at Center Market at 10:30 and eventually will make their way to the Young Women’s Christian Associates.

They’re reminding people to wear their masks and social distance in the rally.