Near 100 cars glisten at Heritage Port for 17th annual car show

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — It’s once a year where car fans can show off their favorite ride at the Wheeling Heritage Port Car Show.

“This year there was a lot of concerning questions as to whether or not we should have it. Everybody is just really excited just because they would have been very disappointed if we didn’t have it.” Rusty Jebbia, Director of Public Works

Just like the past 17 years, it’s a day for people to show off their cars in the Friendly City. Not all of them are from this area. Some have traveled from Ohio or Pennsylvania… or even as far as an hour and a half away just to be here.

“We all enjoy our cars a lot. They’re like our family. We just appreciate being able to get together.” Joe Babka, Participant

There’s around 70 cars that were registered in just the first two hours of the event, and organizers say usually that goes up to 100 or more by the end of the 5-hour-long show.

Much of people have their own cars and own space. Organizers say that’s been helping people social distance as much as possible.

“We’re just trying to keep everyone safe, and hopefully, everyone can have a nice time.” Rusty Jebbia, Director of Public Works

All workers must be wearing masks, while it’s just encouraged for the participants. There’s even masks and hand sanitizer that organizers had available to offer.

Organizers say a lot of the people seemed to be practicing proper hygiene during the event.