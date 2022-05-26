WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Not even the rain could keep people away from the Taste of the Market event at Center Market.

The Rotary Club of Wheeling hosted Thursday night’s 7th annual event with proceeds going to two nonprofit organizations; the Laughlin Memorial Chapel and J.B. Chamber’s YMCA.

There was plenty of good food and spirits plus a silent auction featuring baskets from local businesses and a 50/50 raffle.

People even had the opportunity to stroll past local art that was on display at the Artworks Around Town kiosk.

Bob Gaudino and the group Twice as Nice provided entertainment throughout the evening.

It’s a rough world out there right now. Things are not all peachy and so we try to do what we can and at the local level that’s really where we can make a difference. Betsy Bethel-McFarland, Taste of the Market

It will benefit a lot of children in the area. We have the all inclusive playground that is full every day that there no rain. The playground is just wonderful and this will help us continue that program and continue the maintenance on that program. Wendy Weimer, J.B. Chambers YMCA

Market vendors during the festivities included Coleman’s Fish Market, Valley Cheese, Oliver’s Pies and Wood-N- Stitches.