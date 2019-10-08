Attorney responds to lawsuit filed against Wheeling University

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The former president of Wheeling University recently filed a lawsuit against the school.

Michael Mihaylo alleges the university made multiple improper financial transactions during his tenure as president.

Mihaylo also names the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and several others in the lawsuit.

Teresa Toriseva, Mihaylo’s attorney, released a statement on Tuesday regarding the lawsuit.

…The suit further alleges Wheeling Jesuit painted an untruthful picture regarding the financial health of the school, and that he relied on that financial picture when he made his decision to leave his current job. At trial, we expect to be able to prove to the jury through substantial evidence collected, including documents and witness testimony, all of the allegations in the complaint.

Teresa Toriseva of Toriseva Law

