Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Authorities capture fugitive in Mingo Junction after 3 years on run

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) – A fugitive who has been on the run for three years was captured by authorities Tuesday morning.

The Mingo Junction Police Department arrested 25-year-old Mylik Young Tuesday morning at 346 McLister Avenue. He had an active warrant on a weapons charge.

The U.S. Marshall, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Steubenville Police Department also assisted on the arrest.

He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter