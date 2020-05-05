Authorities capture fugitive in Mingo Junction after 3 years on run

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF) – A fugitive who has been on the run for three years was captured by authorities Tuesday morning.
The Mingo Junction Police Department arrested 25-year-old Mylik Young Tuesday morning at 346 McLister Avenue. He had an active warrant on a weapons charge.
The U.S. Marshall, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Steubenville Police Department also assisted on the arrest.
He is currently in the Jefferson County Jail, awaiting arraignment.
