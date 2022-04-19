The Four Chord Music Festival has revealed its lineup for 2022.

Headliners include Bad Religion, Descendents, Pennywise for Friday and All Time Low, Jimmy Eat World, The Story So Far for Saturday.

The rest of the lineup will feature: Silverstein, Story of The Year, I Am The Avalanche, The Amity Affliction on Friday and The Staring Line, The Maine, Mom Jeans, and two other acts to be named.

The festival will take place at Washington Wild Things Park in Washington Pa.

This year’s festival will be on two dates: Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10.

Tickets and more information can be found at Here

This will be the 8th year of the Festival.