BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Families often have difficulty finding a detox facility at the moment when a loved one is ready to seek help.

The Mental Health and Recovery Board of Belmont, Harrison and Monroe counties is about to open a new one.

They have purchased a former church in Barnesville, and have remodeled it to be an eight-bed detox facility.

“Three point seven, which means it’s a three-to-five-day mostly medical model of withdrawal. It’ll be available here, local, so families won’t have to travel to get that service. And we’re looking to have, hopefully have that provider in place by early summer.” Lisa Ward, Executive Director, Mental Health & Recovery Board

It’s in the former Church of the Nazarene at 124 South Lincoln Street in Barnesville.

