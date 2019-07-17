Cooling centers across the Ohio Valley

Jefferson County Cooling Shelters
The following locations will be open Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20, 2019, as cooling shelters in Jefferson County:
1) Wells Twp Senior Community Center, 103 Steuben Street, Brilliant, OH.
2) Saline Twp Complex, 164 Cty Hwy 50A, Hammondsville, OH (Friday until 6:00 p.m. and
all-day Saturday)
3) Irondale Village Bldg, 91 Rural Way, Irondale, OH (Noon to 9:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday)
4) Toronto Fire Dept, 4th Street, Toronto, OH
5) Toronto American Legion, 5th & Market Streets, Toronto, OH
HARRISON COUNTY COOLING SHELTERS
HOPEDALE VFD FRI, SAT & SUN 7A – 7P
SCIO VFD FRI, SAT & SUN 7A – 7P
CADIZ LIBRARY FRIDAY & SAT 9 TO 5
SCIO LIBRARY FRIDAY 10A – 5P & SATURDAY 9A – 1P
FREEPORT LIBRARY FRIDAY 10A – 5P & SATURDAY 9A – 1P
MORE ON HARRISON COUNTY EMA FACEBOOK PAGE WHEN AVAILABLE
BELMONT COUNTY COOLING SHELTERS
You can see the full list below
Stay with 7News for updates.