Bellaire PD enforce social distancing in daily duties

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Social distancing rules apply to everyone, even law enforcement officers.

In Bellaire, Police Chief Dick Flanagan has told his officers to keep their distance from members of the public whenever possible.

He says at this time, they’re not out there actively looking for drivers to pull over. However, that that’s not to say they won’t pull over anyone.

But at this time, it’s not a priority.

I’d put a directive out to have as minimal amount of contact with people. You know, we’re trying to handle any call—most of the calls—over the telephone. The last resort, we want to do at this time is to go into people’s houses and that would only be as a last resort or an extreme emergency. Chief Dick Flanagan, Bellaire Police Department

Law enforcement is far more likely to give a warning than a citation or an arrest.

Police Chief Flanagan says it’s business as usual, but with a lot of common sense.

Latest Posts: