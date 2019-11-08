Bellaire VFD receives $20,000 grant

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – EQT gave the Bellaire Volunteer Fire Department a token of their appreciation Thursday morning: a $20,000 grant.

The fire department already had an urgent wish list, so they spent the money the moment they received it. Members say they needed 20 new pairs of insulated gloves, thirteen oxygen bottles and six thermal imaging cameras.

“Now we’re able to put multiple firefighters in a fire with thermal imaging cameras that would help people to find search and rescue a lot better and to locate hot spots a lot easier,” said Tim Bell, Bellaire VFD’s assistant chief.

The assistant chief says they used to have only one thermal imaging camera that had to be shared among all the firefighters. He says this donation helps them serve the community.