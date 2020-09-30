Belmont Brewerks outdoor seating open all-winter-long but with changes

It’s getting cooler outside, but that’s not turning a Martins Ferry restaurant away from closing its outdoor seating down.

Just dining in won’t be your only option in the winter months if you’re going out to Belmont Brewerks. The courtyard and patio will stay open.

The patio will be closed in with canvas and vinyl sides all around it, but the courtyard will be left alone… just with a few heaters added. The heaters inside the patio will be infrared. This means it won’t just keep the air warm, but the concrete, tables, and chairs and the owners say that will hold the heat longer.

All this is what the owner says should help keep business going and its customers warm.

“We wouldn’t survive without it (outdoor seating), especially right now with all the restrictions. The outdoor seating is just as important as our indoor seating… if not more. People like to sit outdoors… even in the middle of the winter they still like to at least feel outside, but still be warm.” Scott Yanko, Co-owner of Belmont Brewerks

Yanko says the infrared heaters may be installed as early as next week, but the canvas sides won’t be in until another three weeks or so.

Yanko has plans to keep outdoor seating open as long as they can.