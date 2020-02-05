Belmont County Commission terminates Job and Family Services Director

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – After disregarding a directive and taking his own course of action, Job and Family Services Director, Vince Gianangeli, has been terminated by Belmont County Commission.

Gianangeli accepted the resignation of an employee when he was ordered to fire that same person by commissioners.

Despite the termination, Gianangeli says he believes he handled the situation properly.

Belmont County Commission and Gianangeli have spoken out about the sudden termination.

On February 3, the Belmont County Board of Commissioners voted to terminate Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services Director Vince Gianangeli. The Board had determined that Mr. Gianangeli disregarded a prior vote by the Board and then undertook another course of action. Because of this, the Board of Commissioners has lost confidence in Mr. Gianangeli to effectively lead the Department. We fully appreciate the importance of Job and Family Services to our residents and community. We know that our Job and Family Services’ team will continue to provide superior service and operate smoothly as we navigate through the next steps. STATEMENT FROM BELMONT COUNTY COMMISSION

I appreciate the Commissioners giving me an opportunity to resign on February 3, 2020 over this matter. I respectively declined. My termination involves a personnel matter that I thought I handled properly. Two Commissioners voted to terminate an individual that I had already accepted a resignation from prior to their termination. This action on their part was unprecedented in our agency, as we have always accepted resignations in lieu of termination, so I sought a legal opinion. My legal opinion states I had the authority to accept the resignation, and in the attorney’s opinion, the Commissioners cannot terminate someone that has resigned. Regardless, two Commissioners thought I abided by their motion and terminated the individual. They recently found out otherwise. At the end of the day, I have to take ownership of my actions. I would not do anything differently than what I did in this matter. I tell staff when we receive praise, it is because of them. It is a team effort. When something negative like this happens, it is not because of them. It is on me. I worked for a human services agency. I loved my job. It was the best one in my 36 years as a public servant. The staff are kind, caring, and loving souls. They have families. I made a decision that was in the best interests of the agency and the former employee. I am proud of the workers at the BCDJFS. They have supported me for 16 years. They will continue to be the safety net for families, children, the elderly, and those less fortunate in Belmont County. I wish them well and thank the last two Boards of Commissioners for giving me this wonderful opportunity to serve the public and lead an awesome agency with knowledgeable and professional staff. In addition to serving the public and their needs, another goal was to leave the agency solvent, and they are doing very well financially. STATEMENT FROM VINCE GIANANGELI

Latest Posts: