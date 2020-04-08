Belmont County Commissioners oppose upcoming virtual meeting

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Commissioners have written a letter to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources opposing a virtual public meeting regarding two proposed injection wells.

The permits filed by Omni Energy Group of New Jersey are proposing to construct two Class II injection wells near the intersection of Interstate 70, U.S. 40 and Ohio 331 in Richland Township.

The County Commission has voiced that having a virtual meeting on Good Friday is unfair to the local residents who don’t have internet access.

From a technology standpoint, yeah. I mean it’s not the easiest way to try to engage. I think it has a lot of our residents frustrated. I think they feel that it’s minimizing their voice by participating this way. That somehow it’s not going to have the same effect as getting their point across whether it’s over the phone or whether over video than if they were in the same room with ODNR officials. J.P. Dutton, Belmont County Commissioner

The virtual meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 10 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

