Belmont County Democratic Party holds annual dinner in honor of 3 recently deceased members

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The Belmont County Democratic Party held their annual dinner earlier this evening at Undo’s St. Clairsville. This year the dinner was dedicated to three Belmont County Democrats that passed away within just weeks of one another earlier this year.



Belmont County Auditor Roger P. Conroy passed away on June 18th. William F. Shubat, the former Director of the Belmont County Board of Elections passed away on June 24th, and Dr. John Mattox, the co-founder of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, Ohio passed away on July 17th.



State representative Jack Cera of the 69th House District was the keynote speaker.