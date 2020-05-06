Belmont County deputies armed with ‘less than lethal’ weapons

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is arming up in a way that they say could save more lives.

The deputies previously carried conventional shot gun ammunition on the road, but has switched to super-sock bean bag rounds. These kind of guns have been painted yellow. According to deputies, it’s a less than lethal way of law enforcement intended for use of force situations.

It’s a tool that we can use that can, ultimately, save a life instead of take a life in a deadly situation. Jason Weekley, Belmont County Deputy Sheriff

Deputies say using the shot guns have a lower risk of injuring or killing someone while arresting a suspect who could be dangerous. A deputy also has more space between them and a suspect when using them, according to deputies.

All road deputies have gone through training, which includes a classroom portion to the training and firing practice out on the range.

I’m definitely very pleased. They’re all studious. They’re all handling their weapons very well and very attentive. Jason Weekley, Belmont County Deputy Sheriff

