Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Belmont County deputies armed with ‘less than lethal’ weapons

Local News

by: Aliah Keller

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office is arming up in a way that they say could save more lives.

The deputies previously carried conventional shot gun ammunition on the road, but has switched to super-sock bean bag rounds. These kind of guns have been painted yellow. According to deputies, it’s a less than lethal way of law enforcement intended for use of force situations.

It’s a tool that we can use that can, ultimately, save a life instead of take a life in a deadly situation.

Jason Weekley, Belmont County Deputy Sheriff

Deputies say using the shot guns have a lower risk of injuring or killing someone while arresting a suspect who could be dangerous. A deputy also has more space between them and a suspect when using them, according to deputies.

All road deputies have gone through training, which includes a classroom portion to the training and firing practice out on the range.

I’m definitely very pleased. They’re all studious. They’re all handling their weapons very well and very attentive.

Jason Weekley, Belmont County Deputy Sheriff

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter