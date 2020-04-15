BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Belmont County has two new hires for major positions.

Jeff Felton will be the county’s new director of the Department of Job and Family Services. Felton was the director of Belmont County Children’s services in the 1980s.

Dwayne Pielech will be the county’s new director of Senior Services. Pielech was the director of Belmont County Job and Family Services from 1999 through 2013. He willl start Monday at Senior Services.

Felton will start May 11th at Job and Family Services.