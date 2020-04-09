Belmont County Injection Wells Meeting Cancelled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – A scheduled meeting on injection well permits in Belmont County has been cancelled.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management planned to host a virtual public meeting on Friday, April 10, regarding two pending Class II Injection Well permit applications in Belmont County.

Belmont County Court of Common Pleas Judge Vavra granted a Temporary Restraining Order on April 9, 2020, and as a result, the virtual public meeting will not proceed as scheduled.”

