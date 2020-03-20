Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Belmont County man gets 43 years for sex crimes

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- A Belmont County man will be spending at least the next 43 years behind bars after being convicted of sex crimes.

John Garwon was found guilty on all counts– including rape and child porn charges.

Today Judge John Vavra sentenced Garwon to 43 years to life and sent him back to jail until he’s transferred to an Ohio prison.

