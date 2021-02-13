Belmont County residents growing impatient for the COVID-19 vaccine

Belmont County, OH — People are upset. They want their vaccination, and they want it now.

This week, county commissioners and County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul discussed people’s mounting frustration, and their resulting attitudes.

Commissioners said they know Sproul and his entire staff are on the receiving end of a lot of anger.

Unfortunately our clerical staff and staff have been taking the brunt of people who are frustrated they haven’t received it yet. Again, we’re just asking the public to be understanding. Again we’re getting limited doses. As we’re going through this, these are state requirements that we have to follow. You know, it’s not the secretary’s fault that we don’t get enough doses. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

They said the problem is that the vaccine is trickling in from the government, in small batches, while 7-thousand Belmont County citizens have signed up and have not gotten their shots yet.

They said as soon as they get it, the residents will get it.

And they urged people to use patience and manners….in the meantime.