Belmont County residents voice health concerns in survey

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A Community Health Perceptions Survey is currently circulating Belmont County residents.

The Belmont County Health Department is asking its residents to consider the most important health issues in the county.

There are also questions about quality of life, environment and even any crisis residents may have experienced as a youth.

Although the survey is 10 pages, health officials say the survey is user-friendly.

We put it online, on our website, and we also put it on our Facebook page. It is an editable PDF, so you can click on the buttons, you can type in your information, you can save it and email it back to us — so again there’s not an issue with a lot of paper or a postage issue. It takes a little while, but again, the information is important. Rob Sproul, Deputy Health Director

Paper copies of the survey will be accessible at the Salvation Army in Bellaire, senior centers, churches and fraternal organizations.

Belmont County Health Department will also have a paper version of survey at the front desk.

Latest Posts: