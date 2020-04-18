Belmont County Sheriff Lucas, deputies always on the alert

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Traffic on the roadways is down these days but that doesn’t mean crime has stopped completely.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says his officers are still going out and patrolling the roads.

The judges and the prosecutor and everybody’s been working with us. Not everybody is going to jail. The ones that we can issue, the non-violent misdemeanors will be issued summons. But if it’s a serious crime or an act of violence, you’re going to jail! Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas

Sheriff Lucas says he doesn’t want the jail to become overcrowded to maintain the health and safety of the inmates, as well as the employees.

He also commends his deputies and his entire staff for coming to work every day and still doing their jobs.

Latest Posts: