Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, Wheeling PD team up for annual ‘Operation Toy Lift’

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Local law enforcement agencies are once again teaming up to help area children this holiday season.

In collaboration with the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley, the Belmont County Sherriff’s Office and the Wheeling Police Department are hosting the third annual Operation Toy Lift.

You’re invited to attend the event this Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Mall.

If you stop by, please bring a new toy so that volunteers can give it to a child or teenager from our community.

For the last couple of years, we’ve tended to get a lot of toys for younger children and a lot of those younger children have siblings that are in middle school or high school. So, we’re looking for things like hoodies or makeup kits that older kids would be able to enjoy. Jessica Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley.

Some of the celebrities that will be hoisted up in the bucket trucks include 7News anchors Brooke Chaplain and Taylor Long.

Operation Toy Lift will take place in the parking lot located outside of the former Sears Building at the Ohio Valley Mall.