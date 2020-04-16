Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Belmont County Sheriff’s Office working to ensure “Meth Mountain” remains closed after arrest

Somerton, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant that lead to an arrest on in Johnson Ridge in Somerton, Ohio.

Gary Mark Henthorn of Somerton, Ohio age 50 was arrested on felony charges of trafficking in Methamphetamine, and weapons under disability as well as an active arrest warrant for drug possession out of Belmont County.

Chistopher Parker age 31 of Quaker City and Sondra Valkovic age 37 of Woodsfield Ohio were also found in the residence and charged with Obstructing Justice.

Due to Covid-19 concerns these two were cited into court.

Deputies seized methamphetamine and around a dozen firearms from the residence.

The Criminal Interdiction Unit had received several complaints about this residence which has been nicknamed as “Meth Mountain” by local citizens.

This is the second drug related search warrant executed at “Meth Mountain” by the Interdiction Unit in less than a year.

The Belmont County Sheriff and the Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office are reviewing evidence and working to ensure that “Meth Mountain” remains closed for business.

