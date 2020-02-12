Belmont Savings Bank partners with A Special Wish for a fourth consecutive year

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont Savings Bank in St. Clairsville presented a check worth $10,000 Tuesday afternoon to A Special Wish Foundation’s Ohio Valley chapter.

“It’s been a pleasure to be a corporate partner with and a sponsor for A Special Wish over the last three years,” said President and CEO Todd Cover. “They do so much good in the neighborhood to grant wishes to kids that have unfortunate health concerns. It’s our pleasure and it really makes us feel happy to help put a smile on these kids’s faces that are going through such a difficult time.”

This is the fourth straight year that the bank has partnered with A Special Wish. These funds will help the foundation continue to grant wishes to local kids battling life-threatening illnesses.

“It is really a blessing,” said Alisha Freeman, executive director of A Special Wish’ Ohio Valley chapter. “We feel very blessed to be able to partner with them. This is our fourth year partnering with Belmont Savings Bank and they could have chosen anyone in the Ohio Valley and they chose us. We feel really honored and blessed and this will help us continue our mission of fulfilling wishes for children across the Ohio Valley.”

