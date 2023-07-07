WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Fred Connors’ reporting had impact.

Eugene Blake was a murderer about to be released from prison because he had charmed the authorities.

“Fred really got to the heart of, not just who Eugene Blake was, but how back in the 1970s, he really conned a lot of prominent Wheeling people,” said John McCabe, editor of The Intelligencer and the Wheeling News-Register.

Fred Connors’ reporting connected the threads that showed Blake to be a serial killer.

“Turned out, as we all learned, Eugene Blake was a serial killer who committed at least two murders that we know of in the Wheeling area and another elsewhere in West Virginia,” McCabe said.

Fred was nominated for a Pulitzer prize for that story.

Then there was his Wheeling Tunnel tile replacement saga, when day after day, new tiles wouldn’t stick to the tunnel walls.

“And Fred was there every day to chronicle it,” said McCabe. “You know it was supposed to start out as a 111-day project, and it ended up taking three years.”

Fred retired from the newspaper, but never stopped asking questions.

Focusing on unsolved murders, he created the Ohio Valley Cold Case Task Force.

“When it started, he said ‘Our mission is to shine light on these cases with the hope of giving voice to the silent lips of the victims,” recalled Harry Croft, retired detective with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, and Cold Case Task Force member.

Croft said Fred had compassion for the victims’ families.

And as always, he did his research.

“And he put all that down on paper,” said Croft. “And we gave it to the different officers. We ended up with 53 cases.”

At the end of Fred’s life, Croft says he made a promise to his friend and fellow task force member, about one particular case that they were close to solving.

“I said I’m going to do everything I can to bring that case to a resolution,” Croft disclosed.

That was Fred’s mission—getting the facts, getting them right, telling the story.

“Fred was a newsman’s newsman,” said McCabe. “He was just a guy who loved the news, who loved people and talking to people. The Ohio Valley lost a true gem.”

Fred had also served in the U.S. Navy, worked for the FBI and for Weirton Steel.

He leaves behind a wife, three children, many grandchildren, stepchildren and step grandchildren.