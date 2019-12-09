Benwood pool complete, opening in 2020

Benwoo, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 2 million dollar project at the Benwood swimming pool is finally complete.

Although the pool is finished, additional upgrades are still in progress such as the splash pad that will replace the kids pool.

Benwood’s Mayor says the pool was built with state of the art concrete floors and stainless steel sidings that will keep the pool running for over 50 years.

Mayor Kuca also says the 2 million dollars of renovations are worth it and will be enjoyed by the people of Benwood.

We did it right. We used all of the right technology to make this pool last longer. So really that’s not a bad price and the people are going to get so much enjoyment out of this. Our residents are what we work for. Ed Kuca | Mayor, Benwood, W.Va.

Residents will be able to enjoy the brand new facility in just a few months when the pool opens back up on Memorial Day after being closed all summer of 2019.

The splash pad, however, does not require a lifeguard so it will be open all the way through August.

Latest Posts: