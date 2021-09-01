Bethany Pike back open; Brooke County still recovering from the remnants of Hurricane Ida

Brooke County, W.Va. (WTRF) — A hard downfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida had quickly picked up earlier today, leaving behind flooding, fallen trees, and damaged power lines in its path. But that’s mostly died down.



7News brings you a closer look at how one local town is holding up when just hours ago some people living in the area were stranded.

You can tell McKinleyville got hit hard with fallen trees and rushing waters, but a good bit of the flooding has subsided.

Even some roads are back open, like Route 67. McKinleyville fire officials say Pierce Run is still closed, but should be back open for your morning commute tomorrow. One road, though, is closed indefinitely: Castleman Run. Fire officials say that’s closed due to flooding and a mudslide.

The rising waters is now kept within the borders of the creek, but hours ago, the flooding was so bad that fire officials had to deal with it inside their own department.

Fire officials say thankfully, no one got hurt.

If you live in the area and are in need of food, water or shelter, just come by the McKinleyville Fire Department and they’ll help you out.