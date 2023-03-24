WHEELING, W.Va. — Mark your calendars for this year’s Easter Food Basket Giveaway, Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m.

All the traditional components of an Easter meal will be available—hams or other meats, fruits and vegetables, canned and packaged foods, bread and desserts.

There will also be clothing and school supplies.

It will take place at the Dream Center, 407 Main Street, Wheeling, and it will no longer be done as a drive-through as it was during the pandemic.

“You will go through the line and you can pick out what you want,” said Janice Peyton, president of Bethlehem Temple’s Women’s Ministry. “If you have a bag or something you want to carry your food in, just pick out what you want. That way if you don’t want green beans or don’t like green beans, you don’t have to take green beans!”

It is first come, first served.

But they urge people not to come hours early or stand in line all night.

The church will still gratefully accept any food or monetary contributions for the giveaway.

Just call the church at (304) 233-8899 and someone will return your call.