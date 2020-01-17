Big investment and partnership for local company

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A strategic investment was just made between local business empire Team Sledd and a large public distributing company. AMCON, with six divisions across the country, purchased a portion of the business because of Team Sledd’s outstanding dedication to retail success through unique design, marketing, and branding.

AMCON will be bringing personnel and customers from across the country to work on various projects at Team Sledd’s learning center here in Wheeling. President of Team Sledd, Rob Sincavich, told 7News “all of that will benefit the local hotel and restaurant business we’re excited about that. The affiliation will create upward mobility for our employees here in addition with the business growth that will bring jobs too. We’ve got a lot of work to do we’re excited about it the organization is chomping at the bit to collaborate on opportunities collectively between the two companies.”

Team Sledd will now have more resources and a broader footprint. The co-owners will retain a majority interest in the company itself and continue their roles as well. Overall, this partnership will create an enhanced business platform for both Team Sledd and AMCON.

