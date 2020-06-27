Biggy’s Pizza opens new location in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local business is expanding its operations and is bringing yet another dining option to Wheeling residents.

Biggy’s Pizza enjoyed its first day of business in Wheeling on Friday with a soft opening.

The pizzeria is opening a brand new location right on 16th Street. They offer a wide variety of pizza options, as well as other dishes. Owner Keene Barnett is excited about the expansion of the family-owned business and says that one of their primary values is consistency.

“We’re big on consistency with our product,” said Barnett. “You can ask a lot of people, you can’t please everybody, but we hope to please most people. And we hope that we just bring a good product down here, and that everybody enjoys it. Let’s have a good time.”

Biggy’s Pizza is hosting the grand opening of their new location this coming Monday June 29, so make sure you show up and support by ordering some fresh pizza.