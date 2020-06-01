Bishop Brennan releases statement on death of George Floyd, protests

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Bishop Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling Charleston released the following statement on the killing of George Floyd and protests.

I join other Americans in prayer for Mr. Floyd, his family and friends and for the African American community of Minneapolis and throughout our country. Every human being is made in God’s image and likeness and deserves respect and fair treatment.

The protests taking place in many US cities reflect the anger and frustration of millions of Americans who, to this day, experience racism in their daily lives.

The justified protests currently underway must not be tainted by those who wish to spread violence or ruin the livelihoods of their neighbors. Such acts do not advance the cause of racial equality and respect for the human dignity of all.

Injuries to persons and destruction of property are not the work of justice and will not bring peace.

Bishop Brennan – Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston