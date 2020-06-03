Bishop Monforton expresses sorrow over Floyd killing, racism

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – “The horrible and inexcusable death of Mr. George Floyd is indisputable proof that the cancer of racism continues to permeate our society. Any discrimination against our brothers and sisters, especially racial prejudice, is an active virus that poisons the life blood of any community and society. Together as we experience outrage resultant of Mr. Floyd’s death, we must confront the tragedy of racial injustice,” said Diocese of Steubenville Bishop Jeffrey M. Monforton.

The bishop added, “The protests resulting from Mr. Floyd’s death are understandable as well as encouraged in the midst of what is meant to be a free American Society which promotes individual expression. However, those protests that degraded into violence should never be tolerated and in fact, provide an injustice to the victims of racial discrimination.

“Nothing is ever gained by violence. As the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops indicated, we are well aware racism is not a thing of the past and is very real in the here and now. As brothers and sisters, all members of the human race, you and I have an obligation to better our future by respecting the dignity of each person we encounter. Let us begin together by praying for the repose of the soul of Mr. Floyd, remembering his family and friends, and the necessary healing of our communities. The Gospel message is quite clear: We are called to love our neighbors as we love our very selves.”