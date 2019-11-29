Black Friday brings shoppers from all parts of Tri State area

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – ‘Get in — get the deals — get out’ was the theme for shoppers at Cabela’s the morning after Thanksgiving.

Many of them were out trying to find that special Christmas gift for just the perfect price.

Cabela’s General Manager, Jason Drumm, says preparation is the key to a successful Black Friday.

Between staffing, making sure that everybody is in the right place, check outs are all ready to go. Now we put a bunch of people through the store. So, hopefully everything will go smooth and we will get them out the door just as well. Jason Drumm, Cabela’s General Manager

Shoppers came from all over the Tri-State area, with some who have been in line since 12:30 Friday morning.

We got here around 10:30 last night. Yeah I’ve been sleeping in my truck. I just woke up an hour ago. Jake Hickman, shopper from Uhrichsville, Ohio

From fire arms, to footwear, to clothing, they have something for everyone!

Well just come down here and look for some deals. Nothing in particular just whatever I see that I’m interested in.” Dan Bittaker, shopper from Alliance, Ohio

We came for the $60 vests, that’s why I came. We came for them and clothes, but we got everything we needed so. Amber and George Pletcher, shoppers from Somerset, Pennsylvania

If you missed some Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday is just a few days away!

