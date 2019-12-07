Black Lung Clinic making return to OV under Trinity Health System

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The closing of East Ohio Regional Hospital also saw the dissolution of the area’s only Black Lung Clinic.

However, those same employees have found a new home in St. Clairsville as the new staff at Trinity Health System Black Lung Clinic.

We were the Black Lung Clinic at East Ohio Regional Hospital. Becky Maruca, Project Coordinator

The occupational lung disease is more common than you think and most times, you don’t even realize you have it.

Any kind of dust-related disease is progressive. You could be fine one day — next week, you could be short of breath — have a cough. Becky Maruca, Project Coordinator

The disease isn’t only subjected to workers in the coal mining.

The chemical plants, steel mills, coal mines, pottery — any kind of industry. Becky Maruca, Project Coordinator

Officials say their main focus is talking and listening to patients.

We explain the process of what they will go through that day. I spend approximately 30 minutes with them and we go over a questionnaire, so that I can prepare the information for the physician. Ann Coates, Patient Care Coordinator

Trinity Health System Black Lung Clinic is expected to open its doors by the end of December.

However, the clinic is currently accepting appointments at (740) 695-2386.

