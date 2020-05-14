Blame My Roots Fest 2020 canceled

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The following is a full release issued Thursday evening by Blame My Roots Fest co-owner and creator, Chris Dutton:

BELMONT, Ohio: Co-owners and creators Chris and Nina Dutton today announced that Blame My Roots Fest 2020, the country music festival poised to host its second installment this summer, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duttons attribute the inability to move forward with the festival to the ever-changing precautionary measures affiliated with the novel coronavirus.

“At this point we do not know what restrictions will be in place or if events such as ours will be permitted to continue this summer,” Chris explained. “The health and safety of staff, family, fans, and artists is paramount; we would never do anything to jeopardize that.”

Blame My Roots Fest will be issuing full refunds to all concert ticket holders. People should allow up to 45 days for this process and look for additional information via email. Credit card purchases will be refunded quicker; additional time should be allowed for cash payment refunds. Full camping refunds will also be issued, a process that could also take up to 45 days.

Communication is encouraged via social media (@blamemyrootsfest) and email (info@blamemyroots.com). Questions regarding refunds will be fielded by representatives at 740-827-6647.

Despite this very difficult and regretful decision, Chris and Nina are moving forward with big and exciting things for 2021.

“Pandemics like this come once in a century, but the third weekend in July comes every year,” Nina shared. “We are booking for next year and our team is excited to create another incredible experience at Blame My Roots Fest. We can’t wait for 2021!”