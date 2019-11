Belmont County, OH (WTRF) – This morning the Blame My Roots Festival announced its first artist in a hype video on their Facebook page.

Blame My Roots Fest 2020 Hype Video 🚨OFFICIAL BMRF 2020 HYPE VIDEO🚨🔈SOUND ON! Finish the song in the comments!🗣✔️New Mascot🗓Early Bird ONE DAY SALE | December 2nd🎸3-Day Pass = 💲9️⃣9️⃣ Posted by Blame My Roots Fest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The first confirmed artist this year is Neal Mccoy.

BMRF also announced they are having an early bird 3-day pass sale for $99 on December 2nd only.

The 2nd year of BMRF will last 3 days from July 16- July 18 at Valley Campgrounds.

You can get more information at the Blame My Roots website by clicking here