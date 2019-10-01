Blame My Roots Festival returning in 2020

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Blame my Roots Festival is back!

Blame My Roots Festival was created after the announcement of the Jamboree in the Hills hiatus for the summer of 2019.

The festival committee announced this morning they will be returning next summer for a second year after the success of this year’s event.

The festival has even received recognition from Nashville.

Chris Dutton says it was important for them to come out full force this year with planning because last year they had just 5 short months.

When people showed up, I think we just exceeded everyone’s expectations. Plus, when we got into it, the response we were hearing from Nashville, from the Talent Agencies leaving on Sunday, Monday and

Tuesday — we got word back from the floor managers and the artists saying ‘wow, you guys actually did something. I can’t believe this is the first time you actually did anything.’ CHRIS DUTTON/EVENT COORDINATOR

Next year’s Blame My Roots Festival will be July 16-18.

Dutton says country music fans can expect a lineup for the event by the end of fall.

Tickets for Blame My Roots Festival go on sale Cyber Monday.