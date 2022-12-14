WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There will be a new bus route connecting Wheeling to Moundsville.

The OVRTA-EORTA Board has just approved the route on a temporary, 6 month trial basis.

It will run on Tuesday and Thursdays starting on January 3rd, at 8:00am, 10:00am, noon, and 2:00pm.

It will begin at Wheeling’s Intermodal Center, then take Route 2 to Reynolds Memorial Hospital, and then make a stop at the DMV. It will wait at the DMV for 10 minutes, before going back to Reynolds, then take Route 2 back to the Intermodal Center.

At the end of the 6 month trial in July, the board will look at the ridership data, and decide if the route should be made permanent.

