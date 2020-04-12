Board of Elections Director set to retire; search for successor underway in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – For 35 years, Diane Gribble has been the Director of the Jefferson County Board of Elections, performing numerous jobs in the office.

At the end of this election year, Gribble will be retiring.

The board has already begun the hiring process for a new director, searching through a wide array of backgrounds.

The Presidential General Election will be the busiest type of election that you’re running. It has the most going on, the most voter turnout, so we felt that we’re very grateful that Diane is staying with us through the General Election to get us through it but also, we’re grateful that this person will have the educational opportunity to be alongside her during it to kind of learn what happens. Frankie DiCarlantonio, Member – Jefferson County Board of Elections

Visit the Jefferson County Board of Elections website if you are interested in applying.

The application deadline is May 22.

