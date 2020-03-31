Board of Health to discuss liquor store restrictions in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Board of Health in Hancock County will conduct an emergency meeting Wednesday morning via conference call.
Limitations and restrictions of public access to liquor stores within the county are expected to be discussed.
The call will begin at 11 a.m.
