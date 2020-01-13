Body Found in Wheeling identified as missing man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the body found in Center Wheeling on Friday as 45-year-old Frank M. Holmes Jr. of Wheeling.
Based on the initial assessment of the scene, police say foul play does not appear to be a concern.
Holmes’s cause and manner of death remains unclear at this time.
Both factors will be determined by the medical examiner.
Latest Posts:
- Local business collecting ‘homemade’ Valentine’s Day cards for US troops
- New bill to change how independent contractors are classified in California under scrutiny
- AG calling on Apple to help unlock answers in Pensacola shooting investigation
- Brooke, Hancock counties discuss broadband expansion with experts
- Ye Olde Alpha finds new home on Route 88