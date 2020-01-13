Body Found in Wheeling identified as missing man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the body found in Center Wheeling on Friday as 45-year-old Frank M. Holmes Jr. of Wheeling.

Based on the initial assessment of the scene, police say foul play does not appear to be a concern.

Holmes’s cause and manner of death remains unclear at this time.

Both factors will be determined by the medical examiner.

