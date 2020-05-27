BOE recognizes Ohio County Schools staff

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Two staff members for Ohio County Schools received recognition Tuesday evening for their hard work and dedication.

Stephanie Crow was named 2020-21 Teacher of the Year for the district. She has taught at Middle Creek Elementary School for the last five years.

The award also puts her in the running for West Virginia Teacher of the Year.

Rick Hickman was honored as well as the Ohio County Schools Service Personnel Employee of the Year. He has served in that capacity for two years.

Congratulates to both Stephanie and Rick!