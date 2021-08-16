Boho Art Show brings the hippie era back to Weirton

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – From the rolling hills to sparkling rivers, West Virginia offers its natural beauty to everyone who enters the state.

That’s why a group of artists are celebrating it with a Boho Art Show at the Weirton Area Museum this Friday.

“Boho” is short for “Bohemian,” and those taking part are indeed taking us back to the hippie age.

All of the displays are either made of natural materials or celebrate the great outdoors in some way.

The museum’s executive director says it’s a way for the free-spirited artists of the tri-state to combine their talents.

A tremendous number of talented folks coming together. We’re all starting to find each other, which is fantastic because then we can start to combine forces and start to move things forward here. Savannah Guz, Executive Director, Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center

The artistic medium isn’t just limited to paintings.

Photography, jewelry and even clothing are all available to be admired or purchased outright.

Come out to the museum this Friday from 6 to 9 to get a taste of San Francisco in the Mountain State.