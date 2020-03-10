Bond is set for suspect in the rape of a 13-year-old

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Cayce Allen Schneider, 20, of Wheeling, now has bond set at $10,000.

Schneider was discovered last week at 4 a.m., in a parked car in the Ohio Valley Mall parking lot, with a 13-year-old girl he had reportedly met on Snapchat.

He was arrested on charges of rape, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor/corruption of a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child and importuning.

Belmont  County Eastern Division Court Judge David Trouten emphasized to Schneider that if he posts bond, he is to have no contact with the teen.

“This includes any contact of electronic means as well,” the judge noted.

Schneider’s preliminary hearing is set for Thursday.

He told the judge he plans to hire his own attorney. 

