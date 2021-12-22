Boomers now blamed for staffing shortages

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — New data finds these staffing shortages we’ve seen across the nation might not be lazy Millennials after all, instead it’s placing blame on the Baby Boomers’ shoulders.

Wheeling economists say when the pandemic entered the job market two years ago, it accelerated retirement rates.

Business trends say over 3.6 million more Americans left the labor force just last month, saying they did not want a job compared to November 2019 stats. About 90 percent of them were older than 55.

Financial Advisor Jason Haswell says this trend is right on the money with what he’s seen. He says when the pandemic hit, those who were around 60-years-old didn’t really have a desire to head back to work; learn new software like Zoom, or take the risks of contracting a virus that further threatens their age bracket.

So many boomers retired early, creating a gap.

These same Baby Boomers who made our economy grow at a great pace are now retiring at a pace that is ridiculously high. They’re going when they’re 60 or 62 because they don’t want to go back because of COVID. So, you already had the baby boomers in the retirement market because of their demographic. But now COVID has exacerbated that. Jason Haswell, Managing Director, The Monteverde Group

Now to be fair, part of this lack of staffing are things like childcare costs.

Haswell says the Millennials tend to be a little more picky, holding out for higher wages.

The jobs boomers chose to do are jobs Millennials might choose not to do.

Which might be part of why these jobs not filling the second they open.