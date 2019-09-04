Booth’s Bistro offers fine dining at zero costs

1  of  2
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County Salvation Army started Booth’s Bistro in April and they have already served more than 1.000 diners.

Booth’s Bistro offers fine dining with a special twist… no bill at the end of the meal.

Bistro is not just for the residents at the Salvation Army. An invitation is being extended to anyone in the community who may feel lonely, hungry or just simply curious.

Most importantly, previous diners say the food is wonderful.

Most of the people come through [and] tell us ‘wow, these meals are absolutely amazing!’

Major Louis Patrick of the Belmont County Salvation Army

The menu features three to five entrees, 10-15 sides dishes, as well as salads and desserts.

In today’s economy, people don’t have money to take their family out to eat. And this is a blessing that they can come here with their children, babies and all, and sit down and just have a great time and mingle with other people.

Sandy Hoffman, Cook at Booth’s Bistro

Booth’s Bistro was named after Salvation Army founders, William and Catherine Booth.

However, the idea behind Bistro’s Booth actually came from the wife of Major Louis Patrick, Norma Patrick.

The next two dates for the Bistro are September 13 and September 20.

