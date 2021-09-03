Bordas & Bordas bringing Pittsburgh Dad episodes to yinz

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Take a drive around anywhere in the Ohio Valley, and it’s clear the draw of the Steelers goes far beyond Pennsylvania’s boundaries.

Anywhere you look, you’ll see those black and gold jerseys, banners and of course Terrible Towels.

And if there’s one man who embodies being a fan of Steel City football—it’s Pittsburgh Dad.

So when it came time for Bordas & Bordas to promote their joint fundraiser with the Steelers, they say the choice of a partner wasn’t a tough call.

When there was an opportunity to partner with Pittsburgh Dad, who’s also such a big fan of the Steelers, and to sponsor that show, which so many people in the region enjoy, it was almost a no brainer. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

In a new video released today, the Youtube character announces the collaboration to his more than 230,000 subscribers.

He tells his audience about Bordas’s efforts, and hopes they can help him argue a controversial call from 2017.

Now that I’m friends with a lawyer, you better believe I’m taking that Jesse James touchdown case all the way to the Supreme Court. Pittsburgh Dad

But it’s not just about promoting his distinctly local brand of humor—it’s also to give families in need some peace of mind.

The firm has run Sacks for Kids with the Steelers for seven years now, and raised more than 180,000 dollars.

When we started brainstorming and talking about, what could we do, how can we benefit people, we thought children and families is a good way to do it, and then you combine that with something the Steelers are doing which are sacks, it makes it a good partnership. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

Every time the Steelers defense records a sack, Bordas & Bordas will give 500 dollars to the Ronald McDonald House.

That organization gives parents of children in the hospital a place to stay that’s close by.

It’s been very rewarding to see the good that we’ve been able to do throughout the region by giving back to the community. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

And now that their efforts have been exposed to a much broader audience—they’re hoping the 2021 Steelers can bring the fans some record sacks.

Bordas says he can’t wait to bring Pittsburgh Dad episodes to all of yinz this fall.

We’re doing some fun things through our work, and we’re also giving back to the community, all things which are very important to us. Jamie Bordas, Managing Partner, Bordas & Bordas

You can watch Pittsburgh Dad’s Bordas & Bordas video here.