Bordas & Bordas Donates $28,000 to Ronald McDonald House via Pittsburgh Steelers Partnership

PITTSBURGH, PA. – The law firm of Bordas & Bordas has donated a total of $28,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh in conjunction with their Pittsburgh Steelers partnership for the 2020-2021 season.

The firm, which places a heavy importance on philanthropy, donated $500 to the Ronald McDonald House for every sack made by the Steelers defense this year, including the pre-season. The Steelers ended the season with a total of 56 sacks.

“At Bordas & Bordas, we feel it is important to give back to the organizations in our community. Six years ago, we partnered with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Sacks for Kids program. We have been very pleased to provide philanthropic support to the Ronald McDonald House and we are a proud partner of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said managing partner Jamie Bordas.

The Ronald McDonald House is a charity designed to help families with children being treated in a medical center. The organization has local chapters in more than 64 countries and regions. It often provides housing and meals at little or no cost so families can focus on care and togetherness rather than worry about the rising costs of hotels and travel.

“Despite the defense losing two high-end players to season-ending injuries, the unit was still outstanding at getting after opposing quarterbacks throughout the season. The defense set a new mark for most consecutive games in NFL history with at least one sack. We were excited to be a part of that and to know that each sack helped local families at difficult times in their lives,” said Bordas.