WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Elm Grove McDonald’s saw some familiar faces Tuesday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

7News McDonald’s breakfast winner Wheeling resident Kathleen Heller and her family joined the morning team.

Stormtracker 7 Meteorologists Adam Feick and Tyler Vangi along with 7News This Morning Anchors Stephanie Grindley and Rebecca Little had a chance to talk with the breakfast winner at the event.

Kathleen and her family got to enjoy everything from pancakes and eggs to iced coffee during the hour they spent together.

The morning crew say they had a great time with Kathleen, her niece and all of the sweet little ones, who she brought with her to the event.